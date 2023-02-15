Xiu Xiu Share Video for New Song “Pahrump”
Ignore Grief Due Out March 3 via Polyvinyl
Feb 15, 2023
Photography by Cody Cloud
Xiu Xiu are releasing a new album, Ignore Grief, on March 3 via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Pahrump,” via a music video directed by the band’s Angela Seo. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced European and UK shows.
Frontman Jamie Stewart had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Pahrump’ is a dissonant string ensemble piece that features intense, harmolodic saxophones by Patrick Shiroishi. It details the avoidable disaster of someone I love having chosen the sloshing path of cocaine and booze over her children, who I also love. She lives and will likely soon die in the nightmare town of Pahrump, Nevada.”
Seo had this to say about the video: “I’ve been watching a lot of old westerns and ghost films. In both, there is often an overarching sense of regret, revenge, a reckoning yet to come. You can’t ever simply run away.”
Previously Xiu Xiu shared Ignore Grief’s first single, “Maybae Baeby,” via a music video.
Xiu Xiu’s core lineup of Stewart and Seo is now augmented by new member David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Half of the album’s songs are sung by Stewart, the other half by Seo.
Xiu Xiu’s last album was 2021’s OH NO, an album of duets featuring Angus Andrew of Liars, Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, George Lewis Jr. of Twin Shadow, Owen Pallett, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater and Loma, Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, and others. OH NO was the follow-up to 2019’s Girl with Basket of Fruit and 2017’s FORGET.
Listen to our 2022 interview with Xiu Xiu for the Under the Radar Podcast.
Read our 16th Annual Artist Survey interview with Xiu Xiu.
Xiu Xiu Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:
04/02 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/04 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/06 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/07 - Austin, TX @ Elysium
04/09 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/10 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
04/12 - Memphis, TN @ Greenroom - Crosstown Arts
04/13 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room - Third Man Records
04/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/15 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
04/16 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/19 - New York, NY @ LPR
04/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
04/22 - Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr
04/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/27 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz
04/28 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
04/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/30 - Denver, CO @ HQ
05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/03 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
05/04 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/16 - Prague, Czechia @ Underdogs
05/18 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Vintage Club
05/17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert
05/19 - Krakow, Poland @ Klub RE
05/20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydro
05/21 - Gdansk, Poland @ Drizzly Grizzly
05/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Silent Green ( Kuppelhalle )
05/23 - Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz
05/24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Tanzhaus West
05/25 - Erfurt, Germany @ Frau Korte
05/26 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Kantine
05/27 - Eberswalde, Germany @ Collective Salo Festival
05/28 - Bielefeld, Germany @ Nr. z.P
05/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
06/01 - Lille, France @ Bulle Café
06/02 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain
06/03 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
06/04 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
06/06 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
06/07 - London, UK @ EartH Hackney
06/08 - Brighton, UK @ Green Store Door
06/11 - Tashkent, Uzbekistan @ VN Bar
06/14 - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan @ Bar 56
06/15 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Anklav
06/17 - Tbilisi, Georgia @ Khidi
06/18 - Poligraf , Armenia @ Yerevan
