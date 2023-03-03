News

Xiu Xiu – Watch the “Esquerita, Little Richard” Lyric Video; Stream the New Album + Read Our Review Ignore Grief Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Cody Cloud



Xiu Xiu have released a new album, Ignore Grief, today via Polyvinyl. The band have shared a lyric video for the album’s “Esquerita, Little Richard.” Now that the album’s out, you can stream it here and read our review of it. The band’s Angela Seo directed the “Esquerita, Little Richard” video. Watch it below, followed by the album stream. Read our review of the album here.

Frontman Jamie Stewart had this to say about the new single in a press release: “The title ‘Esquerita, Little Richard’ refers to the early rock and roll and queer art pioneers of the same names. The song is a post industrial lyrical collaboration between David Kendrick and Jamie Stewart exploring mindlessness, unhealthy considerations of loss and ultimately trying to find someone with whom to share one’s insanity. ‘Esquerita, Little Richard, tears of blood, clouds of glitter.’”

Seo has this to say about the video: “The lyrics video is an edited version of a 1926 silent film called The Page of Madness by Teinosuke Kinugasa. It was created by a group of avant-garde artists called Shinkankakuha. It’s in the public domain and widely available online. Please watch the whole thing—it’s great!”

Previously Xiu Xiu shared Ignore Grief’s first single, “Maybae Baeby,” via a music video. shared the album’s second single, “Pahrump,” via a music video also directed by Seo.

Xiu Xiu’s core lineup of Stewart and Seo is now augmented by new member David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Half of the album’s songs are sung by Stewart, the other half by Seo.

Xiu Xiu’s last album was 2021’s OH NO, an album of duets featuring Angus Andrew of Liars, Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, George Lewis Jr. of Twin Shadow, Owen Pallett, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater and Loma, Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, and others. OH NO was the follow-up to 2019’s Girl with Basket of Fruit and 2017’s FORGET.

Listen to our 2022 interview with Xiu Xiu for the Under the Radar Podcast.

Read our 16th Annual Artist Survey interview with Xiu Xiu.

<a href="https://xiuxiu.bandcamp.com/album/ignore-grief">Ignore Grief by Xiu Xiu</a>

Xiu Xiu Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

04/02 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/04 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/06 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/07 - Austin, TX @ Elysium

04/09 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/10 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

04/12 - Memphis, TN @ Greenroom - Crosstown Arts

04/13 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room - Third Man Records

04/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/15 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

04/16 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/19 - New York, NY @ LPR

04/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/22 - Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr

04/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/27 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz

04/28 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

04/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/30 - Denver, CO @ HQ

05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/03 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/04 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/16 - Prague, Czechia @ Underdogs

05/18 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Vintage Club

05/17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert

05/19 - Krakow, Poland @ Klub RE

05/20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydro

05/21 - Gdansk, Poland @ Drizzly Grizzly

05/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Silent Green ( Kuppelhalle )

05/23 - Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz

05/24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Tanzhaus West

05/25 - Erfurt, Germany @ Frau Korte

05/26 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Kantine

05/27 - Eberswalde, Germany @ Collective Salo Festival

05/28 - Bielefeld, Germany @ Nr. z.P

05/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06/01 - Lille, France @ Bulle Café

06/02 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/03 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

06/04 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

06/06 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel

06/07 - London, UK @ EartH Hackney

06/08 - Brighton, UK @ Green Store Door

06/11 - Tashkent, Uzbekistan @ VN Bar

06/14 - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan @ Bar 56

06/15 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Anklav

06/17 - Tbilisi, Georgia @ Khidi

06/18 - Poligraf , Armenia @ Yerevan

