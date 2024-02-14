Yard Act Performed “We Make Hits” on “Jimmy Fallon” and Have Announced New Tour Dates

News

British post-punk band Yard Act are releasing a new album, Where’s My Utopia?, on March 1 via Republic. Last night they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed recent single “We Make Hits.” They have also announced some new fall North American tour dates. Check out the performance and tour dates below.

Where’s My Utopia? is Yard Act’s second album, the follow-up to their acclaimed Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, 2022’s The Overload.

Where’s My Utopia? includes “The Trench Coat Museum,” a new eight-minute song the band shared in July that landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “Dream Job,” also via a music video (and also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared its third single, “Petroleum,” via a music video that stars British-based Australian comedian/actress Rose Matafeo (creator/star of Max’s acclaimed Starstruck). The album’s fourth single, “We Make Hits,” was again shared via a music video and also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then Yard Act shared the album’s fifth single, “When the Laughter Stops,” via a music video. The song features Katy J Pearson and the video features actor David Thewlis (Naked, Wonder Woman, and various Harry Potter movies). He previously appeared in the Yard Act video for “100% Endurance,” from their first album. “When the Laughter Stops” was again one of our Songs of the Week.

Where’s My Utopia? is less post-punk and more finds the band embracing an upbeat dance-rock vibe.

“The main reason that ‘post-punk’ was the vehicle for album one was because it was really affordable to do, but we always liked so much other music and this time we’ve had the confidence to embrace it,” Smith explains in a press release.

The press release lists Fela Kuti, Ennio Moricone, and Spiller’s 2000-released single “Groovejet” as influences on the new album. Remi Kabaka Jr. of Gorillaz co-produced the album with Yard Act. The band also features bassist Ryan Needham, guitarist Sam Shjipstone, and drummer Jay Russell.

For the new album, Smith says he has reached deeper inside himself for lyrical inspiration, relying less on the character studies that populated the songs on The Overload. “You can commit to the idea that we’re just animals who eat and fuck and then we die, and that’s fine,” he says. “But for me, creativity always seems to be the best way of articulating the absolute minefield of what human existence is.”

Read our print magazine interview with Yard Act on The Overload.

Read our rave 9/10 review of The Overload.

Yard Act Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 29 - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Mar. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Sun. Mar. 3 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

Tue. Mar. 5 - Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham, UK

Wed. Mar. 13 - Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)

Thu. Mar. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Fri. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Sat. Mar. 16 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Sun. Mar. 17 - Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

Tue. Mar. 19 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Wed. Mar. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Fri. Mar. 22 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Sat. Mar. 23 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Sun. Mar. 24 - Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

Mon. Mar. 25 - Brighton, UK @ The Dome

Wed. Mar. 27 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Thu. Apr. 4 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Apr. 5 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Sat. Apr. 6 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Mon. Apr. 8 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Tue. Apr. 9 - Madrid, ES @ Mon

Thu. Apr. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2

Fri. Apr. 12 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Sat. Apr. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Sun. Apr. 14 - Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

Tue. Apr. 16 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Wed. Apr. 17 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Thu. Apr. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Apr. 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Sat. Apr. 20 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Wed. Apr. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Thu. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

Fri. Apr. 26 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Sat. Apr. 27 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

Sun. Apr. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

Thu. May 30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Fri. May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Sat. Jun. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Mon. Jun. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

Tue. Jun. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Thu. Jun. 6 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Jun. 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat. Jun. 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Aug. 3 - Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square

Sat. Aug. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

Mon. Aug. 12 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

Fri. Aug. 23 - Southsea, UK @ Victorious Festival

Sat. Aug. 31 - Lisbon, PT @ Meo Kalorama

Wed. Oct. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Thu. Oct. 3 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Fri. Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sat. Oct. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Mon. Oct. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

Tue. Oct. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Thu. Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. Oct. 11 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Tue. Oct. 15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

Thu. Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sat. Oct. 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

