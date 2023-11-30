News

Yard Act Share Video For New Song “Petroleum” Starring Rose Matafeo of “Starstruck” Where’s My Utopia? Due Out March 1, 2024 via Republic

Photography by Phoebe Fox



British post-punk band Yard Act are releasing a new album, Where’s My Utopia?, on March 1, 2024 via Republic. Now they have shared another song from it, “Petroleum,” via a music video that stars British-based Australian comedian/actress Rose Matafeo (creator/star of Max’s acclaimed Starstruck). Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Yard Act’s frontman James Smith had this to say about the song in a press release: “I lost it with the crowd in Bognor Regis and told them I was bored and I didn’t want to be there. Me and Ryan [Needham] had a row after, and Ryan rightly dressed me down for the way I acted. It got me pondering the idea that, now this is a job, what are the requirements of it? People think they want honesty but they don’t, they want me to portray the version of honesty that they’ve paid to see and that’s part of the illusion.”

Smith had this to say about the “Petroleum” video: “‘Petroleum’ finds The Visitor as she stumbles into the hideout of a fearsome Biker gang called The Utopians. She’s still on the run from the H.G.E agents. It was a lot of fun shooting this video, and a joy to watch our friend Rose Matafeo bring the leader of The Utopians to life. Though the story isn’t being told in a linear format, I hope that the journey of The Visitor through the last three videos is starting to come together and reveal that we’re working on something bigger here. More to come!”

Rose Matafeo added: “I screen most of my phone calls, but when the phone flashes up ‘JAMES YARD ACT’ you’re gonna pick that up straight away. To feature in a Yard Act video has been on my bucket list ever since I added it to my bucket list after they asked me so I could have the satisfaction of crossing it off my bucket list. The overall vision for this album is so creatively ambitious and fun and cool and I’m so stoked to even be a little part of it. Sorry for my bad accent. Not sorry for the line dancing.”

Where’s My Utopia? is Yard Act’s second album, the follow-up to their acclaimed Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, 2022’s The Overload.

Where’s My Utopia? includes “The Trench Coat Museum,” a new eight-minute song the band shared in July that landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “Dream Job,” also via a music video (and also one of our Songs of the Week).

Where’s My Utopia? is less post-punk and more finds the band embracing an upbeat dance-rock vibe.

“The main reason that ‘post-punk’ was the vehicle for album one was because it was really affordable to do, but we always liked so much other music and this time we’ve had the confidence to embrace it,” Smith explains in a press release.

The press release lists Fela Kuti, Ennio Moricone, and Spiller’s 2000-released single “Groovejet” as influences on the new album. Remi Kabaka Jr. of Gorillaz co-produced the album with Yard Act. The band also features bassist Ryan Needham, guitarist Sam Shjipstone, and drummer Jay Russell.

For the new album, Smith says he has reached deeper inside himself for lyrical inspiration, relying less on the character studies that populated the songs on The Overload. “You can commit to the idea that we’re just animals who eat and fuck and then we die, and that’s fine,” he says. “But for me, creativity always seems to be the best way of articulating the absolute minefield of what human existence is.”

Read our print magazine interview with Yard Act on The Overload.

Read our rave 9/10 review of The Overload.

Yard Act Tour Dates:

Sat. Dec. 2 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

Sun. Dec. 3 - Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap Festival

Tue. Dec. 5 - Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la

Thu. Dec. 7 - Tokyo, JP @ Club Quattro

Wed. Mar. 13 - Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)

Thu. Mar. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Fri. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Sat. Mar. 16 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Sun. Mar. 17 - Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

Tue. Mar. 19 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Wed. Mar. 20 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Fri. Mar. 22 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Sat. Mar. 23 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Mon. Mar. 25 - Brighton, UK @ The Dome

Wed. Mar. 27 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Thu. Apr. 4 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Apr. 5 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Sat. Apr. 6 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Mon. Apr. 8 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Tue. Apr. 9 - Madrid, ES @ Mon

Thu. Apr. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2

Fri. Apr. 12 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Sat. Apr. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Sun. Apr. 14 - Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

Tue. Apr. 16 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Wed. Apr. 17 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Thu. Apr. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Sat. Apr. 20 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Wed. Apr. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Thu. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

Fri. Apr. 26 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Sat. Apr. 27 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

Sun. Apr. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

Thu. May 30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Fri. May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Sat. Jun. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Mon. Jun. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

Tue. Jun. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Thu. Jun. 6 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Jun. 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat. Jun. 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Aug. 3 - Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square

