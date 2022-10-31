News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share Video For “Wolf” Starring Britt Lower of “Severance” Cool It Down Out Now via Secretly Canadian





Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a video for the song “Wolf” from their new album, Cool It Down. The video stars Britt Lower of the Apple TV+ show Severance. View the Allie Avital-directed video below.

In a press release, the band’s Karen O states: “It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Britt on this video for ‘Wolf.’ Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves—always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

Director Allie Avital states: “‘Wolf’ has so much narrative built into the lyrics, and it was such a dream to delve into these themes of hunger, connection, and wildness. Britt Lower and I used a movement-based technique to play with the nuances of this character as she seeks various forms of connection and moves from feeling trapped to wild to rediscovering a new form of intimacy with her husband. As a director, it’s rare to find such open minded artists like Karen, Nick, and Brian and I’m so grateful they put so much trust in our creative process.”

Actress Britt Lower adds: “When I heard the title of the song and description of the role were both ‘WOLF’ it was a full body ‘yes.’ To get to work on a story about a woman discovering the wild within and without was a dream. And to do so alongside legend Karen O….I mean, I’m speechless.”

Cool It Down was released in September via Secretly Canadian. Upon announcement of the album in June, they shared its lead single, the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

