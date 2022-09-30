Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review
Cool It Down Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Sep 30, 2022
Photography by Jason Al-Taan
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new album, Cool It Down, today via Secretly Canadian. Read our review of it here. Last night, they made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the album track “Burning.” View the performance and stream the album below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, they shared its lead single, the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “Burning” in August.
