 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 30th, 2022  
Subscribe

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review

Cool It Down Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Sep 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jason Al-Taan
Bookmark and Share


Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new album, Cool It Down, today via Secretly Canadian. Read our review of it here. Last night, they made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the album track “Burning.” View the performance and stream the album below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, they shared its lead single, the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “Burning” in August.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent