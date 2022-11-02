News

Yo La Tengo Announce New Album, Share New Song “Fallout” This Stupid World Due Out February 10, 2023 via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Yo La Tengo have announced the release of a new album, This Stupid World, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via Matador. They have also shared a new song from the album, “Fallout.” Listen to it and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Yo La Tengo’s previous album, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, was released in 2020.

Read our 2018 interview with the band.

This Stupid World Tracklist:

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

6. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away

