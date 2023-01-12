Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”
This Stupid World Due Out February 10 via Matador
Jan 11, 2023
Photography by Cheryl Dunn
Yo La Tengo are releasing a new album, This Stupid World, on February 10 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Aselestine.” The languid track features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Yo La Tengo shared the album’s first single “Fallout,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Yo La Tengo’s previous album, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, was released in 2020.
Read our 2018 interview with the band.
Yo La Tengo Tour Dates:
Wed, Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Thu, Feb 16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Fri, Feb 17 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo - SOLD OUT
Sun, Feb 19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Mon, Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Wed, Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
Fri, Feb 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
Sat, Feb 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Sun, Feb 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Mon, Feb 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Thu, Mar 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Fri, Mar 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - SOLD OUT
Sat, Mar 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Mon, Mar 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Tue, Mar 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Thu, Mar 16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
Fri, Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sat, Mar 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun, Mar 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
Tue, Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls
Wed, Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Fri, Mar 24 - Chicago, IL – Metro - SOLD OUT
Sat, Mar 25 - Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun, Mar 26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia
Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium
Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL - LantarenVenster
Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater
Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre
Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY
Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg
Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale
Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival
Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27
Thu, May 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey
