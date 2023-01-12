News

Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine” This Stupid World Due Out February 10 via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Yo La Tengo are releasing a new album, This Stupid World, on February 10 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Aselestine.” The languid track features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Yo La Tengo shared the album’s first single “Fallout,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Yo La Tengo’s previous album, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, was released in 2020.

Read our 2018 interview with the band.

Yo La Tengo Tour Dates:

Wed, Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Thu, Feb 16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Fri, Feb 17 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo - SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Mon, Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Wed, Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Fri, Feb 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Sat, Feb 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon, Feb 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Thu, Mar 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Fri, Mar 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - SOLD OUT

Sat, Mar 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Mon, Mar 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tue, Mar 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Thu, Mar 16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

Fri, Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sat, Mar 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun, Mar 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Tue, Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

Wed, Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Fri, Mar 24 - Chicago, IL – Metro - SOLD OUT

Sat, Mar 25 - Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun, Mar 26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium

Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL - LantarenVenster

Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater

Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre

Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY

Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg

Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival

Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27

Thu, May 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey

