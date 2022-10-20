News

Young Fathers Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “I Saw” Heavy Heavy Due Out February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Jordan Hemingway



Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers have announced the release of a new album, Heavy Heavy, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “I Saw.” View the David Uzochukwu-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band elaborate on the new single in a press release: “It’s a big bully with shite down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.”

In July, Young Fathers shared the album track “Geronimo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Young Fathers’ last album, Cocoa Sugar, came out in 2018 via Ninja Tune. Read our interview with Young Fathers on Cocoa Sugar.

Heavy Heavy Tracklist:

1. Rice

2. I Saw

3. Drum

4. Tell Somebody

5. Geronimo

6. Shoot Me Down

7. Ululation

8. Sink Or Swim

9. Holy Moly

10. Be Your Lady

