 Young Fathers Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “I Saw” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

Young Fathers Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “I Saw”

Heavy Heavy Due Out February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune

Oct 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jordan Hemingway
Bookmark and Share


Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers have announced the release of a new album, Heavy Heavy, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “I Saw.” View the David Uzochukwu-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band elaborate on the new single in a press release: “It’s a big bully with shite down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.”

In July, Young Fathers shared the album track “Geronimo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Young Fathers’ last album, Cocoa Sugar, came out in 2018 via Ninja Tune. Read our interview with Young Fathers on Cocoa Sugar.

Heavy Heavy Tracklist:

1. Rice
2. I Saw
3. Drum
4. Tell Somebody
5. Geronimo
6. Shoot Me Down
7. Ululation
8. Sink Or Swim
9. Holy Moly
10. Be Your Lady

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent