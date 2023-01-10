Young Fathers Share Lyric Video For New Song “Rice”
Heavy Heavy Due Out February 3 via Ninja Tune
Jan 09, 2023
Photography by Stephen Roe
Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers are releasing a new album, Heavy Heavy, on February 3 via Ninja Tune. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Rice,” via a lyric video. Watch it below.
A press release simply describes the creation of Heavy Heavy like so: “The 10-track project signals a renewed back-to-basics approach, just the three of them in their basement studio, some equipment and microphones. Everything always plugged in, everything always in reach.”
In July, Young Fathers shared the album track “Geronimo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in October, they shared the single, “I Saw,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In December they shared the album’s third single, “Tell Somebody,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
The band consists of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole, and G. Hastings. Young Fathers’ last album, Cocoa Sugar, came out in 2018 via Ninja Tune.
Read our interview with Young Fathers on Cocoa Sugar.
