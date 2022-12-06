Young Fathers Share Video For New Single “Tell Somebody”
Heavy Heavy Due Out February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune
Dec 06, 2022
Photography by Fiona Garden
Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers have shared a video for their new single, “Tell Somebody.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Heavy Heavy, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune. View the David Uzochukwu-directed video below.
In July, Young Fathers shared the album track “Geronimo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in October, they shared the single, “I Saw,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Young Fathers’ last album, Cocoa Sugar, came out in 2018 via Ninja Tune. Read our interview with Young Fathers on Cocoa Sugar.
