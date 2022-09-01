News

Young Jesus Share Video for New Single “Rose Eater” Shepherd Head Due Out September 16 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Brit Marling



Young Jesus have shared a video for their new single, “Rose Eater.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Shepherd Head, due out on September 16 via Saddle Creek. View below.

The band’s founding member, John Rossiter, states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Rose Eater’ on the piano and tried to record it. I used the internal mic on my computer because at the time I had lent my microphone to Emerald House, a beautiful DIY space and small community in L.A. The recording of the piano sounded horrible. So I pitched it down and ran it through a million effects until it sounded like Enya or Peter Gabriel strings. The lyrics are in line with that ethos. Trying very hard to be the ‘ideal’ of something or someone, and finding the truth of oneself is very different and is perhaps discovered in the process. The video is very much in conversation with that evolving process, the unfinished work of a life, and the fun that lives right next to ‘serious’ art and life.

“I think it fits with the way I made the album, which was allowing in sounds of the environment, not going for a perfectly quiet room while recording. Allowing mediums and ways of capturing a video of music into a format that traditionally has a very specific way of communicating. Trying to be creative rather than fulfill an assignment. Unconventional but hopefully it’s got a spirit all its own!”

Upon announcement of the new album, Young Jesus shared the lead single, “Ocean,” which features Tomberlin and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Young Jesus’ previous album, Welcome to Conceptual Beach, came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

