News

All





Yves Tumor Shares Video For New Single “God is a Circle” Out Now via Warp





Yves Tumor (aka Sean Bowie) has shared a video for a new single, “God is a Circle.” The song was produced by Noah Goldstein and features backing vocals by Ecco2K and Thoom. View the video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, below.

Yves Tumor’s previous album, Heaven to a Tortured Mind, came out in 2020 via Warp. It features the songs “Kerosene,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Romanticist/Dream Palette.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.