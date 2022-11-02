 Yves Tumor Shares Video For New Single “God is a Circle” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022  
Yves Tumor Shares Video For New Single “God is a Circle”

Out Now via Warp

Nov 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Yves Tumor (aka Sean Bowie) has shared a video for a new single, “God is a Circle.” The song was produced by Noah Goldstein and features backing vocals by Ecco2K and Thoom. View the video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, below.

Yves Tumor’s previous album, Heaven to a Tortured Mind, came out in 2020 via Warp. It features the songs “Kerosene,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Romanticist/Dream Palette.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

