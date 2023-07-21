News

Zzzahara Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” Tender Due Out September 22 via Lex

Photography by Kate Garner



Los Angeles-based queer artist zzzahara (who uses they/them pronouns) has announced their new album,Tender, and shared a music video for their latest single “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry.” Tender is due out September 22 via Lex. zzzahara also has a handful of tour dates coming up. Check out the video for “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as upcoming tour dates.

Born to Filipino and Mexican parents and raised in Highland Park where they still reside, zzzahara is the moniker of queer songwriter and guitarist Zahara Jaime. Growing up in Los Angeles, they felt disconnected from the area’s straight white male rock scene and turned to music as a way to process gentrification happening around them.

Of the track “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry,” they say in a press release: “Watching someone you love in and out of SSRIs is difficult but even more challenging for them and their life. All you can do is give space and respect that they are going through a hard time… never taking anything personal. Withdrawal is chalk filled with evil surprises like brain zaps, depression, loss of appetite, dizziness… you get the picture.”

zzzahara previously released the songs “Kensington,” and “idk how to luv,” from the same LP.

zzzahara tour dates:

October 18 /// They’re Gonna Be Big @ Supersonic /// Paris, FR

October 24 /// Courtyard Theatre /// London, UK

November 1 /// Café Du Nord /// San Francisco, CA

November 3 /// Substance Festival /// Los Angeles, CA

November 5 /// FREAKOUT Festival /// Seattle, WA

