



Geese 3D Country Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Web Exclusive

The five members of Brooklyn’s Geese are coming of age in an era of tough decisions: save the world or watch it burn? The 11 tracks of 3D Country are littered with references to New York City sinking into the ocean (“Cowboy Nudes”) and skies afire (“Mysterious Love”). Lead singer Cameron Winter finds himself as observer of all such things. Not unlike the title character of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” but perhaps that song’s foil with a slightly more benevolent view. Perhaps not. “I have lived in furious ages, I’ve seen it all/Ten-headed dog ate up the people, swallowed ‘em whole,” Winter relates as the rest of the band groove smoothly around him on one of the album’s more dulcet tracks, “Tomorrow’s Crusades.”

Geese’s prior album, 2021’s Projector, was primarily recorded in drummer Max Bassin’s parent’s basement and later remixed. So it’s not surprising that 3D Country is a much punchier affair, and one in which the band drifts from post-punk underpinnings to more of a nod to classic rock foundations. If the opener “2122” (the year of our demise?) and the later “Undoer” veer a little too close to Led Zeppelin’s Hammer of the Gods posturing, the fact of the matter is that it is in fact just posturing. Not afraid to poke a little fun at the seriousness of “2122”’s lyrics, via Winter’s phase-shifting vocals, fortunately most of 3D Country is given over to more melodic and hook filled territory.

There are a handful of multi-song runs here that make the album’s highlights impossible to resist. After the excesses of “2122,” the title track swoops in with its loose funkiness and crystalline guitar lines. Winter drolly rolls out line after line with bona fide background singers Audrey Martells and LaJuan Carter in hot pursuit—“he drank a cup of the devil’s moonshine,” ya know. The jittery “Cowboy Nudes” follows with the year’s most hopeful lyric, which feels a setting aside of gender politics: “Honey kick off your pants, we’re living in the future/There’s no need to do the dance anymore.” And the trio of easy pleasing songs concludes with the call and response of “I See Myself,” where Winter goes full falsetto, proving there is little he can’t do.

As solid a clutch of songs those are, they are one-upped by a pairing of glam-inspired tracks that cement the center of the album. Calling on Bowie, Bolan, and most notably Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, “Crusades” and “Gravity Blues” are instant classics. “Crusades” borrows the rolling piano pacing of “All the Way From Memphis,” while “Gravity Blues” showcases Winter’s strongest vocal in what sounds like a rag-tag tribute to the already rag-tag “All the Young Dudes.” The band touches yet more bases on the anthemic “Domoto,” which wins the listener over as it goes, and the closest the band comes to some of album’s cowboy imagery reveals itself on the tangled Americana of the penultimate “Tomorrow’s Crusades.”

Anytime a band pivots from their initial approach there are sure to be as many detractors as those that remain on board. But it’s hard to argue with the winning formula deployed on 3D Country. Winter’s vocals range as broadly and ironically as Foxygen’s Sam France, but across more instantly recognizable territory. Projector was a fine introduction to the band, but 3D Country brings the quintet more fully into focus. Replete with strings, background singers, sharper solos, sonorous grooves, and a fantastically bombastic frontman, what’s not to love? (www.geeseband.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10