



Black Honey A Fistful of Peaches FoxFive

After previously being known as Kill Moon, the Brighton-based UK band Black Honey haven’t looked back since launching their unique blend of cinematic dark pop/rock noir in the form of their debut single “Sleep Forever” in 2014. Since then, they’ve built a dedicated and passionate fanbase, thanks in part to their explosive live performances—approaching every gig, no matter the size, as if they were headlining Wembley Stadium. Lead vocalist Izzy Bee Phillips has become something of a style icon and a totemic cult figure on the UK’s underground scene due to her commanding stage presence and candid and empathetic approach to addressing mental health issues, including her own.

It’s worth celebrating that Black Honey have remained staunchly independent, refusing to compromise their artistic vision, and have scaled the heights without the backing of a label or a limitless marketing budget behind them. Their third album, A Fistful of Peaches, is their most exciting and cohesive work to date. It’s a vivid and bold collection of catchy indie rock songs with soaring melodies and lyrics that demonstrate both defiance and vulnerability. While the opening track, “Charlie Bronson,” features fierce, fiery lyrics, it doesn’t quite ignite in the way that Black Honey tracks often do. However, the album takes off like a rocket from there on in, with every song hitting its mark with unerring precision.

The anthemic “Heavy” addresses the weighty subject of the link between grief and mental illness. It was written by the band on the day they found out their fan club founder had passed away from COVID-19. The song’s emotional lyrics delve into the struggles of dealing with mental health issues during times of grief. “Out of My Mind” is another track on the album that also touches on emotional well-being, as Phillips sings about wanting to escape the war in her head. Despite the heavy subject matter, the song’s emotive skyscraping chorus offers a sense of relief and ultimately hope.

“Cut the Cord” is a classic Black Honey track and showcases the band’s ability to pair catchy hooks with meaningful lyrics, and “I’m a Man” sees Phillips fearlessly tackle the issue of sexual assault. Using a lyric as matter-of-fact as “I’m a man/’Cause I can” highlights how male entitlement has been so casually normalized, accepted, and entrenched in society.

Despite its title and the band’s previous affinity for Tarantino-Western stylings, “Tombstone” actually sounds more like “Monster Hospital” era Metric, which, of course, by definition, is a very good thing. Despite the album’s overarching theme of examining psychological well-being and feeling like an outsider, there are plenty of empowering, joyous moments. It could also encourage us to consider the negative impact of labeling certain behaviors as “normal” or “abnormal,” as it can contribute to the stigma, guilt, and social isolation that often accompany poor mental health. Phillips states in the press release, “I thought everyone cried every day, I thought everyone had traumatic flashbacks and nightmares. This album is like, what the fuck? I didn’t have to have that? It’s like opening a new door to a future that I didn’t think possible, but it’s also soured by the realization that I had to suffer through so much that I shouldn’t have had to. I don’t know what I’ll make next, but it won’t be where I was when I made this.”

A Fistful of Peaches proves that Black Honey continue to pack a huge punch both musically and lyrically, as they continue to evolve and grow. Wherever they end up next, one thing is guaranteed—it’s sure to be an interesting ride. (www.blackhoneyuk.co.uk)

Author rating: 8/10