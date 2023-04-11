



Fruit Bats A River Running to Your Heart Merge

Web Exclusive

Whether as a former touring member of The Shins, as a Grammy-nominated Bonny Light Horseman alongside Anais Mitchell and Josh Kaufman, or even as the guy who covered Siamese Dream in its entirety during lockdown, chances are you’ve come into contact with the work of Chicagoan Eric D. Johnson.

Fruit Bats, a band which boasts Johnson as its only permanent member, has grown in both success and acclaim since their inception in 1997 in line with Johnson’s ongoing and fascinating development as a songwriter and performer. Carried by his stunning, vaulting vocals, A River Running to Your Heart is another quietly impressive feat of sophistication, invention, and immaculate performance.

It’s a set of 11 songs illuminated by knowing McCartney melodies (the shimmering shuffle of “Tacoma”), alt-country longing (lachrymose delight “We Used to Live Here”), and hypnotic folk rock (the crystal carousel sounds of “It All Comes Back”).

Johnson treats his craft as a skimming stone, touching down on a variety of styles and themes, from the soft soul of “Sick of This Feeling” and “The Deep Well” to the luscious indie rock balladry of “Jesus Tap Dancing Christ (It’s Good to Be Home).”

This is a golden-hued, multi-faceted gem of an album that charms and impresses in subtle and carefully shaded ways. If somehow you’re not familiar with Johnson, this is the perfect moment to dive in. (www.fruitbatsmusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10