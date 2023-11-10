



Lazy Lester All Over You (25th Anniversary Edition) Antone’s/New West

Web Exclusive

Throughout the 1950s and ‘60s, Leslie Johnson, better know as Lazy Lester, released some 30 sides for Nashville-based independent blues label Excello Records. Those records are classics, epitomizing the Louisiana swamp blues and lively harmonica work for which Lazy Lester became legendary. After disappearing for a while after his heyday, Lester reemerged in 1987 with Lazy Lester Rides Again and continued performing until his death in 2018.

All Over You features an older Lazy Lester, performing with a crack band that brings renewed life into his old Excello cuts. Originally released on CD in 1998 and rightfully repressed to vinyl for the album’s 25th anniversary, All Over You finds Lester cementing his legacy.

Sounding more gravelly and grizzled than on his ‘50s and ‘60s recordings, the cuts on All Over You drill down to the core of classic tunes such as “I’m A Lover Not a Fighter,” “You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby,” and “Tell Me Pretty Baby.” Along with two versions of Lightning Slim’s “Nothing But the Devil,” one studio and one live, the tracks on All Over You are a perfect complement to Lester’s original Excello Recordings. And necessary listening for any lover of the blues. (www.antonesrecordshop.com) (www.newwestrecords.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10