



Andy and the Odd Socks @ Brighton Dome, UK, October 29, 2023

Photography by Nick Roseblade



Gigs for children can be a bit of a dirty word. And for good reason, at worst they’re just reworked nursery rhymes reworked by someone with failed rock aspirations in a church hall charging somewhere between £3-15 a head. However, when it’s done well the music is fun, entertaining and with a good moral message. The songs frontman Andy Day and songwriters Dan Dalor and Rob David craft are funny but grounded in real musical tropes, rather than something watered down. The pervading vibe is rocking out is fun, being good at something is great, don’t be embarrassed by yourself, don’t be a dick and don’t forget to brush your teeth. The band is either a spin off of the CBBC show Andy and the Band or the TV show is a spin off of the band. Either way the songs are great.

The TV is a mixture of The Monkees and The Mighty Boosh. Each episode we’re introduced to the band either coming in from a gig or getting ready to play a gig. Then they receive a video call from Andy’s Mum (played by Day) and his sister Ruby (played by Miai Leonie Phillip). They explain that a fan needs help with something, writing a song in dentition, getting a football back from a neighbour, looking for the mythical beast the Beti, etc, etc. The band then go and help and fan and there’s a song just before the end. Along the way the band’s roadie Whiff (played by Damian Williams) tries to scupper their plans so they miss the gig, and HE can be the big rock star. Its pretty funny and the morals are really great and not too heavy handed. Going into the gig we were unsure what would happen on stage. Would it be like a live episode, or just a normal gig with some funny bits in between? During half-term Andy and the Odd Socks played a seven date UK tour ending at a sell-out show at the Brighton Dome. Expectations were running high at home, and I was worried if the gig would live to them. This wasn’t our first gig, but it was the first big one of something that we all loved in a big venue. Would it live up to it…?

The gig started with a piece of VT showing the band backstage. Drummer Moxy (Holly Mallett), guitarist Rio (Marcelo Cervone), bassist Blu (Marcus Ramtohul), keyboard playing inventor Cousin Mac (Stewart McCheyne) and Andy were all there along with Whiff, who was filming the band on his phone. As they left for the stage Whiff was told “Don’t use that plug” to charge his phone as it was covered in DANGER tape. He agreed but I’m sure you can guess what happened. After Day introduced the band and played a truncated version of “Theme to Andy and The Band”, fan favourites “Aliens” and “Who’s in the Odd Socks” (spoiler “we were”). After “Aliens” Day said “Not that into that one? Your kids will be though”, which was a fun Back to the Future reference. The he said, “It was better than Blippi, right?” before Day said he was joking. Row X erupted and one Dad said, “Damn right, can’t stand that prick!”. Then there was another VT of Whiff and this time, you guessed it, he plugged in his phone where he shouldn’t. All the lights went out. Kids squealed. Adults got out phones, but moments later everything was resumed thanks to an invention of Mac’s. Then we had another VT of Andy’s Mum who explained that all the power was off worldwide, and the band had to get it back on. The invention was rejigged and it was now called the “Gig-o-Meter” and it recorded our claps and cheers to repower the world. While this was a pretty-cheap way to get the audience to clap and make some noise it worked really well, as it meant the kids could go wild if they were a bit unsure what to do. Then the band launched into the pro-Mum banger “Action Mum”. After that the formula was set. Sing the song. Out comes the robot. The Gig-o-Meter measured our cheers on the VT and when it got to 11, a nice Spinal Tap reference, the world was saved. During “The Battle of the Robot Rappers” Moxi came out from behind her drums. Instead of a backing track Rio then took over as long as, “You don’t play them like a guitar again”, and she rap battled Andy. During “Dinosaur Football Legend Mega Match” an audience member was dressed up in an inflatable dinosaur costume and danced on stage, while giant footballs were hurled into the crowd. The next selections of songs were about saving the planet, having fun in nature, a song about why its ok if you’re a loud kid/person and a Sham 69 cover. Eventually we cheered the Gig-o-Meter to #10. To get us over the line the band played certified banger “Planet Rock”. Before there was a VT from Rio’s Godfather (of Rock) and Queen guitarist Brian May. After that all the amps were turned to 11 and the resulting performance, and our response, meant the world was saved. All that was left was for the band to play “Unique”. This was the best song of the day. It’s a song about how, and why, bullying is wrong and why we shouldn’t be racist or xenophobic. In a nutshell it’s a PG-13 version of IDLES “Danny Nedelko”. IDLES have the lyric “He’s made of bones, he’s made of blood, He’s made of flesh, he’s made of love, He’s made of you, he’s made of me, Unity” and Odd Socks have “If you feel like a freak and a geek and you’re weak, And life looks bleak ‘cos you’re meek and oblique (so to speak), Then stop your worrying because you are unique (just like me), And say I’m me, me, me and you are you, you, you, So why don’t we, we, we, be happy together” Then it was over. We’d saved the world, had a blast had been had and something was learned. The band came out for an encore “Rock-A-Bye”. Then it was all properly over. Everyone left with a smile on their face, until the torrential rain hit them outside, but even the awful elements couldn’t take the smiles from our faces and the warm feeling inside that we’d had a blast for 80-minutes.

Andy and the Odd Socks are one of the tightest bands out there today. Apart from a quick costume change, the band was on stage for the whole gig, in character, singing, playing and running about having a madcap mini adventure. Their playing is brilliant. They hit all their makes with the sound effects and visuals. The links, and skits, between the songs were genuinely funny and entertaining. The interactions with the crowd were spot on and when they were in the zone, they had the audience in the palm of their hands for the whole set. I can’t think of many bands that could play for that time, not leave the stage throughout, and own the audience completely. At no point did I see any parent look at their phone for a distraction. I’ve been to plenty of kid’s performances, and some just drag, but this was a sheer joy from state to finish.

If Andy and the Odd Socks come to your town, they are back on tour again soon, go and check them out because when they ask who’s in the Odd Socks? You’ll be able to answer, “WE ARE!”