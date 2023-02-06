



Townes Van Zandt At My Window Craft Recordings

Web Exclusive

For the 35th anniversary of Townes Van Zandt’s second-to-last full-length studio album released in his lifetime, 1987’s At My Window (originally released on Sugar Hill Records), Craft Recordings (with help from Sugar Hill) has put out a wonderful sounding and looking reissue that does this wonderful and often times overlooked album justice. It’s on pretty blue vinyl with mastering from renowned engineer Kevin Gray.

Sure, Donny Silverman’s saxophone is sometimes a little bit out of place here and there are period-specific DX7 synths being played here as well, but the songs are by and large excellent. Furthermore, this never devolves into anything approaching dated, particularly with Townes’ rough-hewn, sensitive yet “seen it all” voice leading the way.

The material here ranges from trademark lovelorn ballads like “Snowin’ on Raton” and “Buckskin Stallion Blues” (both side openers on here) to more upbeat rockers like side A closer “Ain’t Leavin’ Your Love.” And any album that ends with the heartbreaking ballad “The Catfish Song” is, like much of the rest of his catalog, an absolute must listen. (www.townesvanzandt.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10