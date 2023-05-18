



Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne @ Manchester Apollo, UK, May 6, 2023,

Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive



On the day of the Coronation there was another Queen in town as Avril Lavigne, the renowned pop-punk princess, finally made her highly anticipated appearance at the 02 Apollo in Manchester. After a pandemic-induced delay, Lavigne’s show commenced with a captivating video montage highlighting her evolution over the years, from her rebellious skater pop-punk image to her latest album, Love Sux.

Lavigne’s battle with the debilitating effects of Lyme disease and her arduous journey to recovery have been extensively documented. However, her Manchester performance unveiled a revitalized Lavigne, physically fit and prepared to reclaim her throne. Her vocals were flawless as she delivered electrifying renditions of “Bite Me” and “What the Hell.” The crowd erupted with resounding cheers as she introduced her biggest hit, “Complicated,” describing it as the song that forever altered the trajectory of her career.

Although there were a few pacing issues during the set, including a brief break that momentarily disrupted the momentum, these minor quibbles were swiftly overcome. Lavigne promptly reignited the atmosphere with an infectious sing-along session, featuring fan favorites like “Girlfriend” and “Skater Boi.” While her setlist which comprised just 13 songs, meant Lavigne is never going to rival Springsteen in terms of “endurance gigs,” her performance was nevertheless captivating and engaging, backed by a band who were tighter than a pair of spandex trousers after a free buffet. On this showing it was evident that Avril Lavigne’s reign as the queen of emo pop-punk is far from over as she continues her musical journey.