

Big Special Big Special

Big Special, Kez Big Special @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, December 12, 2023,

Photography by Ian Weston Web Exclusive



Joe Hicklin and Callum Moloney are a Black Country duo who have been making music separately for the last 13 years but it took the pandemic lockdown and a music workshop for them to marry their styles and form Big Special. Their emergence as the “Next Big Thing” is somewhat overdue and Joe acknowledged a debt to 6Music and Tom Robinson for playing “This Here Ain’t Water” which sparked huge interest earlier this year. Tonight’s gig at The Bodega is Nottingham’s chance to see them on their sold out tour and Under the Radar wasn’t going to miss it even if torrential downpours and flooded roads delayed many of the audience.

Kez

So, openers John Paul, and Jesse The Rebel Poet, had space in the room for their slam poetry. Much in the same vein as Sleaford Mods the lyrics reflect the shocking state of the nation and the people that live in it. Check out “Quid In”. Kez from Derby were a great fit as support. Jamie Thrasivoulou’s new band of Greg on drums, Jack on bass and Taylor on guitar have the same powerful drive reminiscent of The Fall and provide a perfect backing for Jamie’s street poetry. Running through favourites like “Blag Politicians” and “Sym-Pathetic” they are a Derby band to watch out for. The trend for spoken word poets to power up their delivery is epitomised by these two bands and there is a mutual respect and admiration shown to each other by Joe and Jamie who have followed each other’s work for years.

Kez

Big Special are introduced on stage with the pomp of “Bohemian Rhapsody” blasting out but, rather than wearing a crown and ermine cloak Joe arrives on stage dressed like a bouncer in his black Crombie coat and boots before launching into “I Mock Joggers” from the Black Country Gothic EP. In turns, from soulful tenderness to rage, Joe strides like a wide eyed colossus on stage, spraying himself with beer while Callum shows his drum kit no mercy as he provides the thumping beat. Three of the favourites are reeled off early in the set so that the crowd can join in : “This Here Ain’t Water”, “Desperate Breakfast”, and “Shithouse” get everyone involved and when Joe drops his poem “Mongrel” into the set there is quiet and respect shown.

Big Special

After the usual joke about the last song Callum and Joe join the mosh pit for “For The Birds” then finishing with their own anthem “Dig”. Early on Callum says this is the biggest room Big Special had played. Well the venues are just going to get bigger from now on lads. It was “Bostin” !!