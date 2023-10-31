



Sparklehorse Bird Machine ANTI-

As posthumous, mop-up jobs go, Bird Machine is a fine effort. When Mark Linkous, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist behind Sparklehorse, tragically took his own life on March 6, 2010, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he left behind the material that has turned into Bird Machine, carefully and sympathetically curated by his brother Matt Linkous. Although the album deviates somewhat from what Mark Linkous initially envisioned—a “straight-up pop record”—what we are left with is a strong, cohesive collection of material.

There was always darkness in Linkous’ songwriting, but that darkness takes on a particular poignancy in Bird Machine. Although “Evening Star Superchanger” occasionally threatens to morph into “The First Noel,” lyrically, it’s far from festive. Any song that starts with “well I kicked and I screamed from zero to four” is never going to be sung with gusto around a Christmas tree, despite the somewhat jaunty tune.

If we’re looking for evidence of foreshadowing then “I Fucked It Up” nails it. Linkous rips through one minute, 42 seconds of Hüsker Dü-style melodic punk, detailing a handful of his substantial failings. It may have been written with his tongue in his cheek, but the chorus of “Yes, I fucked it up real good” hangs heavy in the air. That’s followed by the woozy, lo-fi folk of “Hello Lord.” It’s almost an updated version of Country Joe McDonald’s “The ‘Fish’ Cheer/I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag.” When Linkous sings “hello Lord, how’s your children tonight?” in his fragile, bruised voice, it’s hard not to be moved.

There is a little light relief—a scratchy run through of Robyn Hitchcock’s “Listening to the Higsons” lightens the mood somewhat—but there’s still a trace of malevolence evident even here. The album finishes with “Stay.” “Oh, it’s gonna get brighter/Stay for the day,” he sings, lines that are heartbreaking now.

Bird Machine is a strong album and never sounds as if it’s been pieced together posthumously. His brother has done an incredible job under what must have been difficult circumstances, to draw a line under a unique body of work. (www.marklinkous.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10