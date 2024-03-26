 Rosali: Bite Down (Merge) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 26th, 2024  
Subscribe

Rosali

Bite Down

Merge

Mar 26, 2024 Web Exclusive By Mark Moody Bookmark and Share


Rosali Middleman’s fourth album finds her relocated to North Carolina and comfortably taking up the Merge roster slot left open by Waxahatchee’s departure. Equally at home in her new location and label, Middleman is a master of the mid-tempo rocker with a touch of Appalachia’s tendrils creeping in on tracks such as the smoldering folk raga of the closing “May It Be on Offer.” Backed by David Nance’s Mowed Sound, the record is permeated by the tube amp warmth (“Hills on Fire”) and hushed confidence (“Rewind”) shared with John Hiatt’s late ’80s classic albums Bring the Family and Slow Turning.

The richness of Middleman’s voice plays well to the measured pace of her songs, but also fires up nicely for the desperate tinge of “My Kind” or the rollicking pace of “Slow Pain.” Whether her songs are celebratory or reflective, Middleman’s talents highlight a relaxed assuredness that make Bite Down an easy companion to have along for any journey. The organically formed melodies mask some of the lyrical turbulence going on under the surface, but like any music that matters that only furthers the album’s staying power. (www.rosalimusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent