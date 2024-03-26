



Rosali Bite Down Merge

Web Exclusive

Rosali Middleman’s fourth album finds her relocated to North Carolina and comfortably taking up the Merge roster slot left open by Waxahatchee’s departure. Equally at home in her new location and label, Middleman is a master of the mid-tempo rocker with a touch of Appalachia’s tendrils creeping in on tracks such as the smoldering folk raga of the closing “May It Be on Offer.” Backed by David Nance’s Mowed Sound, the record is permeated by the tube amp warmth (“Hills on Fire”) and hushed confidence (“Rewind”) shared with John Hiatt’s late ’80s classic albums Bring the Family and Slow Turning.

The richness of Middleman’s voice plays well to the measured pace of her songs, but also fires up nicely for the desperate tinge of “My Kind” or the rollicking pace of “Slow Pain.” Whether her songs are celebratory or reflective, Middleman’s talents highlight a relaxed assuredness that make Bite Down an easy companion to have along for any journey. The organically formed melodies mask some of the lyrical turbulence going on under the surface, but like any music that matters that only furthers the album’s staying power. (www.rosalimusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10