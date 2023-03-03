



U.S. Girls Bless This Mess 4AD

If you view bringing a child into this life as a roll of the dice for their sake, try two on for size. U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy conceived, carried and delivered twins during the pendency of Bless This Mess’ creation. The experience thematically and physically informs the album’s proceedings.

Remy’s vocals continue to elevate anything she cares to try. And in spite of her insistence that her delivery on “St. James Way” was impacted by what was going on in utero, Remy’s voice is in its finest fettle ever throughout the album. Opening track, “Only Daedalus” is a tad inscrutable, but midway through the following “Just Space for Light,” the song kicks in with some wildly flabby synths and Remy’s vocals grip the listener at their peak R&B dance floor diva best.

On the maternal front, “Futures Bet” blazes brightest with its devil may care conclusion of “this is just life” following on the heels of a scabrous but quickly fading take on “The Star Spangled Banner.” On the other hand, the album’s penultimate track, “Pump,” is a clever concept that overstays its welcome. A sample of Remy’s breast pump in action over time morphs to a guttural “more, more, more” cadence to mimic the endless need to feed.

Bless This Mess splits the difference between Remy’s last two outings. Considerably more focused than 2020’s Heavy Light, but also foregoing the scuzzy charms of 2018’s In a Poem Unlimited. The title track, “Futures Bet,” “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo),” and “Just Space for Light” are perfectly executed and a hell of a lot of fun to listen to as well. But flatter passages, such as “RIP Roy G Biv” (which has the same soft headed disposition of later era Flaming Lips ballads) keep Bless This Mess from hanging together as one of Remy’s best. (www.yousgirls.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10