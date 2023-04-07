



Blondshell Blondshell Partisan

As the world retreated into lockdown, Sabrina Teitelbaum, hailing from New York but now rooted in the creative landscape of Los Angeles, began to explore new sonic territory, leaving behind her former pop project and embracing a darker, rawer sound. She emerged as Blondshell and self-released a stunning debut single, “Olympus,” which garnered immediate critical acclaim. Further singles in the shape of the glittering “Kiss City” and the haunting “Sepsis” provided more evidence of her musical prowess, and Partisan, well known for spotting and nurturing new musical talent, wasted no time in signing her up.

Blondshell’s self-titled debut album, produced by Yves Rothman, is a triumph—a poignant and powerful record that seeks to explore the complexities of love and relationships while growing up navigating the treacherous waters of a world that can be overwhelming and manipulative. Throughout the album Teitelbaum fearlessly confronts the turbulence and darkness of her own experiences. From the damaging presentation of toxic masculinity as somehow glamorous and desirable via the lens of TV shows on explosive opener “Veronica Mars” (“Logan’s a dick/I’m learning that’s hot”) to the complexity of the dying embers of a doomed relationship on “Olympus,” this is an album that pulls no punches.

Teitelbaum’s gift for melody is undeniable; on “Sepsis” she conjures up the spirit of Hole at their most anthemic, and while her influences may be evident, Teitelbaum always retains her own unique voice, a voice that is both vulnerable and fierce. Perhaps one of the most striking aspects of the album is how little Teitelbaum hides behind the metaphor. This is her truth, laid bare for all to see, and the messy, chaotic reality of her emotions spills out in every note.

The superb “Salad” is a revenge fantasy in which Teitelbaum sings, “God tell me why did he hurt my girl/And she took him to the courthouse/And somehow he got off/Then I saw him laughing with his lawyer in the parking lot,” as she then imagines dispensing her own justice by poisoning the perpetrator’s food. “Kiss City,” the album’s poppiest moment, begins as a slow-burning ballad but then erupts with a soaring chorus that showcases the range of Teitelbaum’s remarkable voice.

The album closes with “Dangerous,” a heartfelt exploration of social anxiety and irrational fears. In a recent interview, Teitelbaum told me about the song: “Everything can get so overwhelming at times, certainly for somebody like me who is essentially an introverted person. Social Anxiety gets trivialized, and it’s something that has weighed on me, so I really wanted to write a song about it.”

It’s a testament to her songwriting skills and sensitivity that she can take potentially difficult subject matter and still make it feel both relatable and uplifting, and it’s certainly an album that serves as a reminder that there is light even in the darkest of places. (www.blondshellmusic.com)

Author rating: 8/10