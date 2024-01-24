 Alkaline Trio: Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs (Rise) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 24th, 2024  
Subscribe

Alkaline Trio

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Rise

Jan 24, 2024 Web Exclusive By Frank Valish Bookmark and Share


Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs is Alkaline Trio’s 10th album. Let that sink in. Since adding bassist Dan Andriano prior to the band’s first full length, Goddamnit!, in 1998, the Matt Skiba-fronted trio has managed to outlast late ‘90s punk, early aughts emo, and all the years after when so many of their contemporaries seemed to outgrow their roots. Over 10 albums, Alkaline Trio has managed to stay true to its core sound while also maturing, subtly enough to continue to appeal to Goddamnit! diehards while at the same time expanding its palette just slightly enough to continue to remain interesting.

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs is the next chapter. The album opens with a bang with the pun-titled “Hot for Preacher,” a track which is centered around a riff that’s more metal than punk. “Meet Me” features the signature sing-along melodies that Akaline Trio does so well. And at song three, Andriano takes a lead vocal turn in the skittering, furious “Versions of You,” a song that holds up against the best of the band’s catalog.

The rest of the album proceeds similarly. “Break” references the blood-and-gore that was so front and center of the band’s 2003 breakthrough Good Mourning. The title track makes egregious but effective use of the word “motherfuckin’.” And the album closes with “Teenage Heart,” a gigantic melody about the disaffected, name-checking AR-15s and fentanyl. The band’s signature sound is obviously intact on Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, but the songs are rendered with such immediacy and melodic intensity that the new wrinkles are amplified and any sameness rendered meaningless. (www.alkalinetrio.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent