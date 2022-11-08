 Tom Waits: Blood Money (20th Anniversary Edition) (ANTI-) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Tom Waits

Blood Money (20th Anniversary Edition)

ANTI-

Nov 08, 2022 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


Following on the 2017 reissue, which marked this 2002 album’s 15th anniversary, this 20th anniversary edition (which is paired with a reissue of that year’s Alice as well) on “bloody mary” red vinyl finds Tom Waits delivering one of his darkest, most harrowing, and most uncompromising works. And in a career full of dark, uncompromising work (especially since he flipped the script on 1983’s Swordfishtrombones, continuing in a similar vein since then), that is really saying something.

With song titles such as “Misery is the River of the World,” “Everything Goes to Hell,” and “God’s Away on Business,” you pretty much know what you’re going to get and that’s just on side one. On side two, “Starving in the Belly of a Whale” and the straight-to-the-point “Woe” don’t exactly lighten the mood, either, but at least there are some moments of slight relief here.

“Coney Island Baby” (not the Lou Reed song) shows off Waits’ formidable skills as a ballad writer, something which he’s always excelled at since his earliest albums, and if one is familiar with “God’s Away on Business” being mashed up with clips of Cookie Monster from Sesame Street (if not, look it up), one can also find levity on this, a very heavy album lyrically. (www.tomwaits.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent