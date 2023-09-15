 Body Count | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 15th, 2023  
Ben Apatoff

Body Count

Published by Bloomsbury

Sep 15, 2023 By Frank Valish


In the 117th volume of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 pocket-sized album examinations, writer Ben Apatoff takes on Body Count’s infamous 1992 debut. Of course, the album was famous for the now-deleted song “Cop Killer,” which caused all sorts of uproar and protest. But the album was perhaps even more noteworthy for its fusion of rap, metal, and hardcore, led by rapper Ice-T and his shining guitar player Ernie C.

Apatoff’s book examines all facets of the album, the outrage that followed, Ice-T’s ultimate decision to drop “Cop Killer” from the track list, and both the album and the band’s legacy. It’s a concise and informative read, culled from various source material and appropriately summing up Body Count. Apatoff is clearly a fan, and his prose can tend toward the overly laudatory. But it’s a welcome addition to the 33 1/3 series and an album that certainly deserves the proper examination Apatoff clearly gives it.

(www.bloomsbury.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10

