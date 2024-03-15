



Boeckner Boeckner! Sub Pop

Nobody in indie rock has a knack for sing-along refrains like Dan Boeckner. On Boeckner!, his first solo album, the Canadian veteran (known for his acclaimed work in Wolf Parade, Divine Fits, and Handsome Furs) crafts songs catchy enough to make you hum their melodies and sing key lyrics well after the running time is over—long enough, that is, only to floor you upon realizing how bleak and raw those lyrics are. “Look around, look around, it only brings you sorrow,” goes one of the album’s best lines, from opening track “Lose.” Boeckner delivers it in a spot on vocal before his yearning voice breaks into a chorus about losing love, as synths hum and drone, the guitar and bass groove blood-clot tight, and the percussion pounds hard enough to leave welts. When a saxophone drifts in toward the song’s end, you’ll be oddly reminded of Clarence Clemons’ joyous blaring on the E Street Band’s best songs, making plain a hummable Springsteen-pop savvy coursing through Boeckner’s otherwise grim, punky synth instrumentation.

He cleverly, and idiosyncratically evokes another mass-appeal ’80s act on another Boeckner! key track, “Ghost in the Mirror.” Over an occasional kickdrum so hollowly booming it sounds galled by heartache, and guitars and synths that squeal like skidding bald tires, Boeckner chants plainspoken lyrics about city a “that never sleeps” and where nothing grows, before building to closing lines that’ll make your heart pang: “There’s a ghost in the mirror, and baby I’m not there.” He sings it so upbeat and sinewy, however, that’ll you want to start pogoing. It’s not quite “ay, oh, let’s go” but this “ghost in the mirror” refrain has the right tempo and terseness to shout with other moshers at the lip of the stage.

The album’s centerpiece has a title that says it all: “Dead Tourists.” So, yes, the protagonist sounds like a melancholy drifter throughout verses that will dependably satisfy Boeckner’s fans craving his distinctly grim and grimy lyrical imagery. More exciting still, though: Boeckner pushes past that comfort zone with a surreal chorus about cattle with “eyes fashioned of steel.” He rhymes that with “regardless of how we should feel”—a phrase specific and seemingly banal enough to not yet be used in many songs, yet broadly universal enough to be relatable to whichever throbbing ambivalent moments any of us wrestle with and need a heartfelt and hard rocking soundtrack to soothe us all the while. The tumbling percussion and livewire guitar riffs are no small help in that regard as well.

Then there’s “Return to Life.” Its guitars snarl and wince. Boeckner sings about how time “can collapse you” and how even the waves have retreated from his harbor of lonely discontent. When he sings the song’s title in the chorus, it sounds like a mission statement about resurrection and redemption as guitars clamoring in distortion fade but stubbornly echo longer than you expect.

Dark in tone yet irresistibly catchy, concisely written yet richly complex upon repeat listens, this album boasts some of the deftest music in Boeckner’s already impressive and varied career. (www.subpop.com/artists/boeckner)

Author rating: 8/10