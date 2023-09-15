Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado, September 8, 2023,
Sep 15, 2023
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Web Exclusive
Brandi Carlile makes a mark on anywhere she plays a show, whether it’s with the folk family like last summer at Newport where she hosted the Joni Jam, that saw the long-awaited return of Joni Mitchell to the stage, or as the two also paired for a show at the Gorge this summer. Red Rocks, although lacking Joni, was just as special a stop as her faithful fans filled every seat and parking spot at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre well before showtime. Opening the show covering “Somewhere over The Rainbow,” her fan club arranged for the crowd to hold up their phones with assigned colors on their screen to create a makeshift rainbow across the majestic view of the Red Rocks audience that even left Carlile taken aback. The beautiful sight was just the start of a radiant evening, the first of a two night stand at the park, which is becoming a welcome summer tradition in the Colorado hills. Photographer Joshua Mellin has the views.
