



Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? Published by Hatchette

Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz’s But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? is a stunning oral history of girl groups from the ‘60s. And at over 400 pages, putting it together must have been a herculean undertaking. Over 100 interviews were conducted and all of the major players are included, the result being as comprehensive a study as you’ll find.

The book starts in New York City in the late ‘50s, with artists like The Chantels, The Bobbettes, and The Clickettes going from singing as friends in their high school (or even earlier) to finding a modicum of fame and essentially starting what would become the girl group trend. The Brill Building is covered, and songwriters such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin, as well as Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller give their accounts of the early days.

Of course, Motown features largely in the book and the both spectacular rise and equally spectacular fall of the dynasty is chronicled, along with the toll it took on the groups who were at its center. And certainly, the authors don’t miss the opportunity to get into the muck and mire between Diana Ross and the rest of The Supremes.

But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? wraps up with what happened in 1970 and beyond, with hucksters co-opting the bands’ names and sending out fake acts without original members, to some of the original singers finding an audience again later in life, and unfortunately more than one story of tragedy, both personal and the result of an industry that conspired to leave so many of these women without anything near the proper compensation for their contributions.

Ultimately, But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? is an essential work, documenting the rise and fall of an era in music that we’ll surely not ever see again. Hopefully, through this tome, all of these originators will finally get their just due. (www.hachettebookgroup.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10