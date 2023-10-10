 Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Nottingham Contemporary, October 6, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 10th, 2023  
Subscribe

Taylor Swift

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Nottingham Contemporary, UK, October 6, 2023,

Oct 10, 2023 By Alfie Shadbolt Photography by Alfie Shadbolt Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


The space under the Contemporary is always home to a number of great activities, whether it’s craft fairs, film showings or live music, they always deliver.

I last visited the space to see Haiku Salut preform one of their lamp light shows, and so my expectations were very high.

The space was completely reimagined. What is usually a very minimalist venue became flooded with the gentle light of hundreds of candles, the perfect atmosphere for this kind of show.

I must admit I was apprehensive at first as to how well Taylor’s primarily folk and pop compositions would translate into something classical, however it worked amazingly.

Already romantic songs such as the eponymous “Lover” were enhanced greatly by the string quartet, and even songs like “Shake It Off” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” were given a new level of dramatization.

I would definitely recommend this to someone as an amazing date idea for two Taylor Swift fans, as I took my girlfriend, and we loved every second of it.

Read more about the event HERE and Nottingham Contemporary’s other Candlelight shows HERE.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent