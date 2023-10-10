



Taylor Swift Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Nottingham Contemporary, UK, October 6, 2023,

Photography by Alfie Shadbolt Web Exclusive



The space under the Contemporary is always home to a number of great activities, whether it’s craft fairs, film showings or live music, they always deliver.

I last visited the space to see Haiku Salut preform one of their lamp light shows, and so my expectations were very high.

The space was completely reimagined. What is usually a very minimalist venue became flooded with the gentle light of hundreds of candles, the perfect atmosphere for this kind of show.

I must admit I was apprehensive at first as to how well Taylor’s primarily folk and pop compositions would translate into something classical, however it worked amazingly.

Already romantic songs such as the eponymous “Lover” were enhanced greatly by the string quartet, and even songs like “Shake It Off” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” were given a new level of dramatization.

I would definitely recommend this to someone as an amazing date idea for two Taylor Swift fans, as I took my girlfriend, and we loved every second of it.

Read more about the event HERE and Nottingham Contemporary’s other Candlelight shows HERE.