



Ash Cantina 2 Star Wars Party - Ash @ Indigo O2, London, UK, April 9, 2023,

Photography by Brian Sims Web Exclusive



A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… three teenage boys were dreaming of both blowing up Death Stars and becoming the biggest punk rock / indie pop band in the world. Well, tonight sees both dreams come true, as realised by Grand Moff Martin Keeler (a leading figure in the Star Wars fan scene and owner/custodian of the world-famous Zuveum), horror film screenwriter Jed Shepherd (screenwriter of such cult horror flicks as Host and Dashcam) and Northern Irish indie trio Ash!

This is the second instalment of Cantina, a huge wrap-up party following Star Wars Celebration Europe at the nearby ExCeL London, and this time on a much grander scale which combines live music with onstage theatrics and the chance to meet real movie stars from the films, including actors Julian Glover (General Veers from The Empire Strikes Back), Michael Culver (Captain Needa, also in TESB), Ken Colley (Admiral Piett from the latter two films of the original trilogy), Garrick Hagon (Biggs Darklighter in A New Hope), and many more cast members from the entire saga.

Before the Downpatrick boys arrive, we’re treated to performances from fan-favourite novelty acts Blue Harvest, the five-piece band playing R&B and funk reworkings of The Mandalorian theme and other film scores, joined by actor Mike Quinn (famed for playing alien pilot Nien Numb and Jim Henson puppeteer) and a full accompaniment Death Watch militia. Also, the last-ever appearance of Darth Elvis, giving The King’s rock n’ roll hits an out-of-this-world twist before being forever encased in carbonite (yes – this did actually happen!) Plus, DJs Level Up Leroy and Elliot Hansen whose separate sets were both a wonderful mash-up of big beats and pop culture references. If you’re wanting to get geeks hyped up - this is the way!

The shadow of the empire has always loomed large over the Downpatrick trio; certainly, over their first full-length record which was even named 1977 in homage to the year A New Hope was originally released (and when both singer/ guitarist Tim Wheeler and bassist Mark Hamilton were born). So, it’s no surprise that tonight that the debut album features heavily in the first half of the set, kicking off with the rising scream of “Lose Control” complete with the shrieking TIE Fighter intro, then diving straight into sweeter than sugar single “Angel Interceptor”, a quick detour via classic late 90’s anthem “A Life Less Ordinary” then it’s back to a rousing rendition of “Oh Yeah” which gets the whole room singing along followed by the achingly nostalgic “Goldfinger”.

It was a wise move, not just because it sticks to the sci-fi theme, but because the crowd is a 50/50 mix of their fans and slightly confused cosplayers, many of whom have come for signatures and selfies and seem almost scared that their practically perfect costume is about to get mangled in a mosh pit. By playing their most recognisable songs early on, not only have you got the Ash hardcore frothing, but it’s reminded many of the casual attendees who the band are. It frees the boys up to play deeper cuts like “Cherry Bomb”, “Jesus Says” (one of my absolute faves and so good to hear it again), “Arcadia” and “Petrol”, plus newish number “Confessions In The Pool” as featured on the Teenage Wildlife compilation album which has taken them a good three years to tour thanks to COVID!

It all goes a bit mad during the second half of the show, firstly with Rick McMurry joined on the drums by an Ewok during “Orpheus” before one hundred inflatable lightsabres are handed out to the spectators whilst the trio plunge into killer track “Buzzkill”. Not wanting to miss out on the fun, Hamilton dons The Mandalorian’s beskar helmet halfway through “Kung Fu” and leaps into the audience to duel with none other than Brian Herring, puppeteer of charming droid BB-8. And just when it couldn’t get any more bonkers, the inflatable Death Stars are unleashed causing a near riot of flailing limbs eager to punch the giant balls high into the air to the rampaging sound of “Girl From Mars”.

The inevitable encore was always on the sabacc cards, and the final trench run of four songs really hammers home the deep love and affiliation Ash have always had for the saga including “Girl From Mars” B-side “Cantina Band”, the ever-popular cover of Max Rebo’s big jizz number from Return of the Jedi, Meltdown lead single “Clones” as used by Lucasarts Republic Commando, and 1977 closing track “Darkside Lightside” which sees Wheeler play his own unique take on the film’s main theme. Then, ending on the intense high note of “Burn Baby Burn” – the only way to finish!

It’s always great to see a band enjoying themselves as much as their listeners, especially resident Star Wars superfan Mark! And it’s a real testament to the DIY efforts of Ash, Keeler and Shepherd who have managed to pack out the sizeable venue independently without the aid of a promoter. In a world where festivals and gigs are just as much about the ‘gram as they are the music - creating a spectacle like Cantina is a stroke of genius and I can’t wait for the next one.