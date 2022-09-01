Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022,
Sep 01, 2022
Photography by Laura Studarus
Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival. It was the first time since the two-year pandemic pause that Finland held its biggest music festival. Over three days, sustainable vegetarian meals were eaten, headliners like Florence and the Machine and Gorillaz performed, and fans hung out at the coolest power plant turned party site in the Nordics.
We sent photographer Laura Studarus to the final day to capture the action. Check out her photos of Nick Cave, Black Midi, Michael Kiwanuka, and Finnish vocalist Chisu below.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The 1975 Share Video For New Song “I’m In Love With You” (the Video Features Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers
- Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” (News) — Disq
- Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022 (Review) —
- Peel Dream Magazine Shares Video for New Song “Pictionary” (News) — Peel Dream Magazine
- Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King” (News) — Röyksopp, Goldfrapp
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.