



Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022,

Photography by Laura Studarus



Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival. It was the first time since the two-year pandemic pause that Finland held its biggest music festival. Over three days, sustainable vegetarian meals were eaten, headliners like Florence and the Machine and Gorillaz performed, and fans hung out at the coolest power plant turned party site in the Nordics.

We sent photographer Laura Studarus to the final day to capture the action. Check out her photos of Nick Cave, Black Midi, Michael Kiwanuka, and Finnish vocalist Chisu below.

Nick Cave

Nick Cave

Nick Cave

black midi

black midi

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka

Chisu

Chisu

