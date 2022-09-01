 Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022,

Sep 01, 2022 By Marie Noble Photography by Laura Studarus
Last weekend, Helsinki hosted Flow Festival. It was the first time since the two-year pandemic pause that Finland held its biggest music festival. Over three days, sustainable vegetarian meals were eaten, headliners like Florence and the Machine and Gorillaz performed, and fans hung out at the coolest power plant turned party site in the Nordics.

We sent photographer Laura Studarus to the final day to capture the action. Check out her photos of Nick Cave, Black Midi, Michael Kiwanuka, and Finnish vocalist Chisu below.

Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
black midi
black midi
black midi
black midi
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka
Chisu
Chisu
Chisu
Chisu

