Monday, May 15th, 2023  
The Hives, Starfucker, Peaches, Fever Ray, The Bravery, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, MGMT, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Check Out Photos from Just Like Heaven 2023, May 6th, 2023

May 14, 2023 By Julia Eliott Photography by Laura Studarus
Last weekend, Just Like Heaven Festival went down Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena CA. We sent photographer Laura Studarus in to cover the action. She brought back postcards from The Hives, Strfkr, Peaches, Fever Ray, Future Islands, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Check out her shots below.

Future Islands
Future Islands
Future Islands


Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs


Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs


Peaches
Peaches

Peaches
Peaches


MGMT
MGMT


The Hives
The Hives
Fever Ray
Fever Ray
Azealia Banks
Azealia Banks
Empire of the Sun
Empire of the Sun
Fever Ray
Fever Ray
Fever Ray
Fever Ray
The Bravery
The Bravery
The Bravery
The Bravery




There are no comments for this entry yet.

