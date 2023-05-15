



The Hives, Starfucker, Peaches, Fever Ray, The Bravery, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, MGMT, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Check Out Photos from Just Like Heaven 2023, May 6th, 2023

Photography by Laura Studarus



Last weekend, Just Like Heaven Festival went down Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena CA. We sent photographer Laura Studarus in to cover the action. She brought back postcards from The Hives, Strfkr, Peaches, Fever Ray, Future Islands, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Check out her shots below.



Future Islands



Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Peaches

Peaches



MGMT

