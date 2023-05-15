The Hives, Starfucker, Peaches, Fever Ray, The Bravery, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, MGMT, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Check Out Photos from Just Like Heaven 2023, May 6th, 2023
May 14, 2023
Photography by Laura Studarus
Last weekend, Just Like Heaven Festival went down Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena CA. We sent photographer Laura Studarus in to cover the action. She brought back postcards from The Hives, Strfkr, Peaches, Fever Ray, Future Islands, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Check out her shots below.
