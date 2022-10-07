 Check Out Photos From the Format Festival | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 7th, 2022  
Khruangbin

Check Out Photos From the Format Festival,

Oct 07, 2022 By Anthony Merriweather Photography by Anthony Merriweather
It’s likely that if someone mentioned Bentonville, Arkansas your brain would register little to no thought—unless you’ve taken the time to read the labels on your groceries from Walmart or if you happen to live in the general vicinity. Bentonville is widely known as the birthplace of Wally World. It’s considered the mountain biking Mecca by some and has more recently become the home to the Format Festival. It took time for some locals to catch on to the latter, but when they did, they swiftly responded by marking up Airbnb rates well beyond reason and canceling reservations booked well in advance.

Format’s greatest trait is its inability to be type casted. I dare you to pigeonhole a festival where you can visit a sex therapist, get an honest appraisal of your appearance, ride a hot air balloon, and watch an electronic country artist perform in a venue clevery cloaked as a port-a-potty. The ozarks surprisingly lends itself well to a festival centered around art and innovation. An inaugural festival may seem suspect to some (in lieu of some monumental failures), but Format doesn’t disappoint with its novel quirks, experiences and stellar lineup. Check out our photos from the weekend below—featuring Beach House, Phoenix, The Flaming Lips, Robert Glasper and more!

Del Water Gap
Del Water Gap
Del Water Gap
Del Water Gap
Elle King
Elle King
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips
Jungle
Jungle
Jungle
Jungle
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers
Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper
The Lemon Twigs
The Lemon Twigs
The Lemon Twigs
The Lemon Twigs
The Marias
The Marias
The Marias
The Marias
The Marias
The Marias
Thundercat
Thundercat
Nick Cave
UAPB
Vieux Farka Touré
Vieux Farka Touré
Beach House
Beach House
Beach House
Beach House
Jamila Woods
Jamila Woods
King Fish
King Fish
King Fish
King Fish
Lido Pimienta
Lido Pimienta
Moses Sumney
Moses Sumney

www.format-festival.com

Most Recent