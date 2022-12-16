Japanese Breakfast
Check Out Photos from the Zona Music Festival,
Dec 16, 2022
Photography by Angela Romano
Japanese Breakfast, Beach House, Portugal The Man, and Bleachers headlined the very first Zona Music Festival. Held on December 3rd and 4th at Margaret T Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. A wet and muddy weekend didn’t stop the festival goers from seeing their favorite artists. Check out photos below by Angela Romano.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Weezer Perform “I Want a Dog” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — Weezer
- Premiere: Josephine Shares New Single “Paradise” (News) — Josephine
- Kurt Uenala and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Release Debut EP, Share Video For “Cracks Are Showing” (News) — Kurt Uenala, Depeche Mode, Dave Gahan
- Premiere: Low Lying Sun Shares New Video for “Heaven Knows” (News) — Low Lying Sun
- Check Out Photos from the Zona Music Festival (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.