

Japanese Breakfast Japanese Breakfast

Check Out Photos from the Zona Music Festival,

Photography by Angela Romano



Japanese Breakfast, Beach House, Portugal The Man, and Bleachers headlined the very first Zona Music Festival. Held on December 3rd and 4th at Margaret T Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. A wet and muddy weekend didn’t stop the festival goers from seeing their favorite artists. Check out photos below by Angela Romano.

Bleachers

Bleachers

Bleachers

Lucius

Lucius

SASAMI

SASAMI

The Regrettes

The Regrettes

TV Girl

Beach House

Flor

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast

Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock

Miniature Tigers

Phantom Planet

Portugal The Man

The National Parks Band

Turnover

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.