Check Out Photos from the Zona Music Festival,

Friday, December 16th, 2022  
Dec 16, 2022 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Angela Romano
Japanese Breakfast, Beach House, Portugal The Man, and Bleachers headlined the very first Zona Music Festival. Held on December 3rd and 4th at Margaret T Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. A wet and muddy weekend didn’t stop the festival goers from seeing their favorite artists. Check out photos below by Angela Romano.

Bleachers
Bleachers
Bleachers
Bleachers
Bleachers
Bleachers
Lucius
Lucius
Lucius
Lucius
SASAMI
SASAMI
SASAMI
SASAMI
The Regrettes
The Regrettes
The Regrettes
The Regrettes
TV Girl
TV Girl
Beach House
Beach House
Flor
Flor
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Jeff Rosenstock
Jeff Rosenstock
Jeff Rosenstock
Jeff Rosenstock
Miniature Tigers
Miniature Tigers
Phantom Planet
Phantom Planet
Portugal The Man
Portugal The Man
The National Parks Band
The National Parks Band
Turnover
Turnover

