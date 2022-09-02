 Check Out Photos from This Ain’t No Picnic in Pasadena, CA – Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 2nd, 2022  
Phoebe Bridgers

Check Out Photos from This Ain’t No Picnic in Pasadena, CA – Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, and More,

Sep 02, 2022 By Rochelle Shipman Photography by Rochelle Shipman
This Ain’t No Picnic made its debut this weekend in Pasadena, with crowds flocking to the Rose Bowl despite the blazing near-90 degree heat.

It was a festival that had a little something for everyone (except, perhaps, shade), with performances by buzzier artists like Wet Leg and Indigo de Souza alongside good-time powerhouses like LCD Soundsystem and The Strokes. Phoebe Bridgers noted that she “learned to drive in this parking lot” and Julia Jacklin revealed that this was only her second show with her current band (!!!). Slowthai threw enough shade to keep the crowd cool, lip syncing the entirety of “Barbie Girl” before making way for his rowdy pals IDLES to take the stage.

And somehow in the midst of all that, Ying Yang Twins delivered the best set of the weekend (no offense, everyone else). Okay maybe not the best best, but it was definitely in the running for the title. The lineup was so stacked and the sun so strong that experts are still investigating if it was all actually a mirage.

Below are photos from the event.

Day one:

Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Courtney Barnett
Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza
Julia Jacklin
Julia Jacklin
Kaytranada
Kaytranada
Kaytranada
Kaytranada
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem
Le Tigre
Le Tigre
Le Tigre
Le Tigre
Le Tigre
Le Tigre
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Ying Yang Twins
Ying Yang Twins
Ying Yang Twins
Ying Yang Twins
Ying Yang Twins
Ying Yang Twins

Day two:

Mdou Moctar
Mdou Moctar
Mdou Moctar
Mdou Moctar
slowthai
slowthai
slowthai
slowthai
slowthai
slowthai
The Strokes
The Strokes
The Strokes
The Strokes
The Strokes
The Strokes
Beach House
Beach House
Beach House
Beach House
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
IDLES
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Wet Leg

www.instagram.com/rochelle.rochelle/

