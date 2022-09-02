Phoebe Bridgers
Check Out Photos from This Ain’t No Picnic in Pasadena, CA – Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, and More,
Sep 02, 2022
Photography by Rochelle Shipman
This Ain’t No Picnic made its debut this weekend in Pasadena, with crowds flocking to the Rose Bowl despite the blazing near-90 degree heat.
It was a festival that had a little something for everyone (except, perhaps, shade), with performances by buzzier artists like Wet Leg and Indigo de Souza alongside good-time powerhouses like LCD Soundsystem and The Strokes. Phoebe Bridgers noted that she “learned to drive in this parking lot” and Julia Jacklin revealed that this was only her second show with her current band (!!!). Slowthai threw enough shade to keep the crowd cool, lip syncing the entirety of “Barbie Girl” before making way for his rowdy pals IDLES to take the stage.
And somehow in the midst of all that, Ying Yang Twins delivered the best set of the weekend (no offense, everyone else). Okay maybe not the best best, but it was definitely in the running for the title. The lineup was so stacked and the sun so strong that experts are still investigating if it was all actually a mirage.
Below are photos from the event.
Day one:
Day two:
