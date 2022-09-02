

Check Out Photos from This Ain’t No Picnic in Pasadena, CA – Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, and More,

Photography by Rochelle Shipman



This Ain’t No Picnic made its debut this weekend in Pasadena, with crowds flocking to the Rose Bowl despite the blazing near-90 degree heat.

It was a festival that had a little something for everyone (except, perhaps, shade), with performances by buzzier artists like Wet Leg and Indigo de Souza alongside good-time powerhouses like LCD Soundsystem and The Strokes. Phoebe Bridgers noted that she “learned to drive in this parking lot” and Julia Jacklin revealed that this was only her second show with her current band (!!!). Slowthai threw enough shade to keep the crowd cool, lip syncing the entirety of “Barbie Girl” before making way for his rowdy pals IDLES to take the stage.

And somehow in the midst of all that, Ying Yang Twins delivered the best set of the weekend (no offense, everyone else). Okay maybe not the best best, but it was definitely in the running for the title. The lineup was so stacked and the sun so strong that experts are still investigating if it was all actually a mirage.

Below are photos from the event.

Day one:

Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett

Dawn Richard

Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt

Indigo De Souza

Julia Jacklin

Kaytranada

Kaytranada

LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem

Le Tigre

Le Tigre

Le Tigre

Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco

Ying Yang Twins

Ying Yang Twins

Ying Yang Twins

Day two:

Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar

slowthai

slowthai

slowthai

The Strokes

The Strokes

The Strokes

Beach House

Beach House

IDLES

IDLES

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers

Turnstile

Turnstile

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

