



Black Belt Eagle Scout Check Out Photos of Black Belt Eagle Scout at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR, February 10th, 2023

Photography by Jason Quigley



Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Swinomish Indian Tribal Community-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Katherine Paul) released a new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, last month via Saddle Creek. On release day, Paul and her backing band played an album release show at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR. WEEDRAT, from Albuquerque, opened the show. Our photographer Jason Quigley captured the action. Check out all the photos below.

Stream The Land, The Water, The Sky here and read our rave 9/10 review of the album here.

In October Black Belt Eagle Scout shared the album’s closing track, “Don’t Give Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Black Belt Eagle Scout shared its second single, opening track “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” via a music video for the song (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared the album’s third single, “Nobody,” via a music video. “Nobody” was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s fourth single, “Spaces,” was shared in early February and featured backing vocals from her parents. “Spaces” was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Land, The Water, The Sky is the follow-up to 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends, also released via Saddle Creek.

In 2020, Paul returned to her ancestral lands from Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I created The Land, The Water, The Sky to record and reflect upon my journey back to my homelands and the challenges and the happiness it brought,” she said in a previous press release.

Read our interview with Black Belt Eagle Scout on her debut album, Mother of My Children, along with our 2018 politically themed interview with her.

Black Belt Eagle Scout was featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out in 2022 via American Laundromat.

