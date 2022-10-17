Carly Rae Jepsen
Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022,
Oct 17, 2022
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Carly Rae Jepsen’s “The So Nice Tour” marked it’s halfway point at Denver’s Mission Ballroom last Wednesday, complete with pop anthems, confetti, and outfit changes. Our photographer Joshua Mellin was on the scene. Check out his photos below.
Jepsen is releasing a new album, The Loneliest Time, this Friday via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. She recently shared the album’s title track, a duet with Rufus Wainwright.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Katy Rea Shares New Single “Happiness” (News) — Katy Rea
- Brijean on the “Angelo” EP and Processing Grief (Interview) — Brijean
- LADY SLOTH Shares New Single “Head Game” (News) — LADY SLOTH
- Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022 (Review) — Lizzo, Latto
- Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022 (Review) — Carly Rae Jepsen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.