



Carly Rae Jepsen Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022,

Photography by Joshua Mellin



Carly Rae Jepsen’s “The So Nice Tour” marked it’s halfway point at Denver’s Mission Ballroom last Wednesday, complete with pop anthems, confetti, and outfit changes. Our photographer Joshua Mellin was on the scene. Check out his photos below.

Jepsen is releasing a new album, The Loneliest Time, this Friday via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. She recently shared the album’s title track, a duet with Rufus Wainwright.

