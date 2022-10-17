 Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 17th, 2022  
Carly Rae Jepsen

Oct 17, 2022 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Joshua Mellin
Carly Rae Jepsen’s “The So Nice Tour” marked it’s halfway point at Denver’s Mission Ballroom last Wednesday, complete with pop anthems, confetti, and outfit changes. Our photographer Joshua Mellin was on the scene. Check out his photos below.

Jepsen is releasing a new album, The Loneliest Time, this Friday via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. She recently shared the album’s title track, a duet with Rufus Wainwright.

