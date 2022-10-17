 Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 17th, 2022  
Lizzo, Latto

Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022,

Oct 17, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Dana Pacifico
Earlier this month, flute-playing pop superstar Lizzo (aka Melissa Jefferson) brought her tour to Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Along for the ride was opener Latto. Our photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the spectacle. Check out the photos below.

Lizzo:

Latto:

