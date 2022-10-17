Lizzo, Latto
Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022,
Oct 17, 2022
Photography by Dana Pacifico
Earlier this month, flute-playing pop superstar Lizzo (aka Melissa Jefferson) brought her tour to Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Along for the ride was opener Latto. Our photographer Dana Pacifico was there to capture the spectacle. Check out the photos below.
Lizzo:
Latto:
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Katy Rea Shares New Single “Happiness” (News) — Katy Rea
- Brijean on the “Angelo” EP and Processing Grief (Interview) — Brijean
- LADY SLOTH Shares New Single “Head Game” (News) — LADY SLOTH
- Check Out Photos of Lizzo and Latto at Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 3, 2022 (Review) — Lizzo, Latto
- Check Out Photos of Carly Rae Jepsen at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, October 12, 2022 (Review) — Carly Rae Jepsen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.