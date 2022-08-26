



Check Out Photos of Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes in Toronto,

Photography by Brigid Gallagher



Red Hot Chili Peppers packed Toronto’s Roger’s Centre full on Monday night for a fun night of performances from Thundercat, The Strokes, and of course the Peppers themselves.



Unfortunately traffic caused me to miss photographing Thundercat, but I can say with certainty along with Flea that he’s “the best bassist in the world.” His fingers literally fly across the instrument.



Next up was The Strokes who packed their hits into a lean 45-minute set. Frontman Julian Casablancas was all smiles in between songs and the band sounded as tight as ever. My only complaint was that they didn’t play longer.



Coming off the announcement of their second album of year, the Chili Peppers are amidst a full-on return to the limelight. With the return of John Frusciante on guitar, the band seemed energized by his experimentation, especially Flea. It’s hard to believe that the members of Red Hot Chili Peppers are pushing 60, given their high octane performance. They have a week of rest before hitting the road again in Miami on August 30th.

Check out all the photos below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers:

The Strokes:

