



Check Out Photos of Riot Fest 2022 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sleater-Kinney, The Linda Lindas, and More,

Photography by Erin Dickson



Riot Fest returned to Chicago last month, bringing three days of rock, punk and alternative acts to Douglas Park. The packed lineup had fans running from stage to stage with headliners My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails closing out each day

Photographer Erin Dickson was there all three days covering acts such as Sunny Day Real Estate, Bully, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sleater-Kinney, Zola, Jeus, Algiers, and The Linda Lindas, along with getting a glimpse into the raucous crowds that Riot Fest is known for. Check out all the photos below.

Day One:

Portugal, The Man

Wargasm

Descendents

Jeff Rosenstock

carolesdaughter

Algiers

Cloud Nothings

Pale Waves

Alkaline Trio

Boston Manor

Day Two:

Sunny Day Real Estate

Jxdn

Surfbort

Movements

Manneguin Pussy

The Front Botttoms

The Joy Formidable

Bully

Skating Polly

Yungblud

Day Three:

PVRIS

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

The Juliana Theory

Sleater-Kinney

Zola Jesus

POLICA

Mom Jeans

The Lunachicks

www.riotfest.org

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.