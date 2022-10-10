Check Out Photos of Riot Fest 2022 – Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sleater-Kinney, The Linda Lindas, and More,
Oct 10, 2022
Photography by Erin Dickson
Riot Fest returned to Chicago last month, bringing three days of rock, punk and alternative acts to Douglas Park. The packed lineup had fans running from stage to stage with headliners My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails closing out each day
Photographer Erin Dickson was there all three days covering acts such as Sunny Day Real Estate, Bully, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sleater-Kinney, Zola, Jeus, Algiers, and The Linda Lindas, along with getting a glimpse into the raucous crowds that Riot Fest is known for. Check out all the photos below.
Day One:
Portugal, The Man
Wargasm
Descendents
Jeff Rosenstock
carolesdaughter
Algiers
Cloud Nothings
Pale Waves
Alkaline Trio
Boston Manor
Day Two:
Sunny Day Real Estate
Jxdn
Surfbort
Movements
Manneguin Pussy
The Front Botttoms
The Joy Formidable
Bully
Skating Polly
Yungblud
Day Three:
PVRIS
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
The Juliana Theory
Sleater-Kinney
Zola Jesus
POLICA
Mom Jeans
The Lunachicks
