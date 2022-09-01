Check Out Photos of Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker at New York City’s Central Park,





Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker

Photography by Paul Polow



Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker’s epic The Wild Horses tour came to a thrilling conclusion at New York City’s Central Park Summerstage and photographer Paul Polow was there to capture the excitement for Under the Radar. Check out the photos below.

Julien Baker

Julien Baker

Julien Baker

Julien Baker

Julien Baker

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten

Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker

