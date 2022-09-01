Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker
Check Out Photos of Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker at New York City’s Central Park,
Sep 01, 2022
Photography by Paul Polow
Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker’s epic The Wild Horses tour came to a thrilling conclusion at New York City’s Central Park Summerstage and photographer Paul Polow was there to capture the excitement for Under the Radar. Check out the photos below.
