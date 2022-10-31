



The Flaming Lips Check Out Photos of The Flaming Lips at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TX on Oct 1, 2022,

Photography by Yvan Nguyen



Earlier in the month, The Flaming Lips performed at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TX. Also on the bill was Particle Kid (aka Micah Nelson, Willie’s son). Our photographer Yvan Nguyen (www.instagram.com/simplyyvan) was on hand to capture the event. Check out the photos below.

