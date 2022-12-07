



The Smile Check Out Photos of The Smile at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL on December 1, 2022,

Photography by Joshua Mellin

The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) performed at Chicago’s the Riviera Theatre on December 1 and our photographer Joshua Mellin was there to capture the action. Check out his photos below.

The band released their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

