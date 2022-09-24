 Check Out Photos of Yard Act & Low Hummer @ The Crescent, York, UK, 22 September, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, September 24th, 2022  
Yard Act

Yard Act, Low Hummer, English Teacher

Check Out Photos of Yard Act & Low Hummer @ The Crescent, York, UK, 22 September, 2022,

Sep 24, 2022 By Adam Houghton Photography by Adam Houghton Web Exclusive
The DIY Class Of 22 Tour continued unabated this week, calling in at the intimate confines of The Crescent in York. Headlining were Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act, who delivered a crowd pleasing, requests only set that was fully improvised from start to finish. Also on the bill were Hull sextet Low Hummer road testing a couple of songs in preparation for the eagerly anticipated follow-up to last year’s excellent debut Modern Tricks For Living. While hotly-tipped Leeds quartet English Teacher opened proceedings with an impressively energetic set.

Under the Radar snapper Adam Houghton was there to capture the highlights.

Yard Act
Yard Act
Low Hummer
Low Hummer
English Teacher
English Teacher
Low Hummer
Low Hummer
English Teacher
English Teacher
Yard Act
Yard Act
Low Hummer
Low Hummer
English Teacher
English Teacher
Low Hummer
Low Hummer
English Teacher
English Teacher
Low Hummer
Low Hummer
English Teacher
English Teacher

Yard Act official website

Low Hummer official website

English Teacher Bandcamp




