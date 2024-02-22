



Shygirl Club Shy EP Because Music

Web Exclusive

Shygirl (aka Blane Muise) is a student of the club. Her past work has sparkled thanks to a keen knowledge of electronic music and how she can distort its key tenets to suit her particular sensibilities. Take her stellar 2022 debut record, Nymph, where her icy whisper-singing twinkled alongside warped garage and drum ‘n’ bass. Shygirl has always been a person immersed in dance music and shrewdly aware of what makes a crowd move. On new EP, Club Shy, she’s ready to take full control of the club—she leads the dance, she owns the stage, she has sweaty ravers following her commands.

Club Shy is addictively fun. It’s also keenly representative of Shygirl’s unique creative perspective, and while the EP is filled with all-star collaborators (Empress Of, Boys Noize), Shygirl is always at the centre of the action, never out of focus. The songs here are about obsession, heartbreak, feeling sexy, and are all sung with the quiet mystique of her signature vocal performance. This—combined with a frenzied, eclectic production, mixing house, techno, and hyperpop—makes Club Shy possess a distinctive, energizing personality.

The EP is start-to-finish bangers, barely missing a beat. Single “thicc” is the best of the lot. The lyrics, quick and sharp (“hot when you drip / give me / just a sip”), zig-zag along to an electric beat in dynamic harmony. Cosha’s guest vocals fit perfectly here too, her explosive singing matching the full-body euphoria of the track’s production.

“Tell me” is another stand-out. It’s a delicate, angelic techno song with yearning lyrics, evocative of the ache of partying through sadness. It sounds like being alone in a dark club, searching for someone else through a busy crowd, faces only just visible by the light from shimmering lasers.

The only song that fails to stick the landing completely is “f@k€.” The track’s hammering beat is effective, and its central narrative (a celebration of everything plastic and synthetic) is likable and silly, but it ends abruptly before completely fleshing out its sonic concept. It’s still an enjoyable ride, but it feels less complete and colorful next to the rest of Club Shy.

Altogether, though, the EP is captivating: an inviting glimpse at club life under Shygirl’s control. It’s lively and vibrant, and puts under a spotlight the best impulses of Shygirl and her collaborators. Most importantly, Club Shy succeeds in its key goal: it makes you want to dance. (www.shygirl.tv)

Author rating: 7.5/10