



CMAT CMAT @ O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK, November 23, 2023,

Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive



Irish country-pop singer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson – AKA CMAT - recently completed a headline tour of the UK in promotion of her latest album, Crazymad, for Me. Her live show is packed to the brim with theatrical, non-stop fun, replete with her witty, acerbic, and relatable pop bangers. Under The Radar’s photographer, Andy Von Pip caught her mesmerizing live show at the Ritz Ballroom in Manchester recently.