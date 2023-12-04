 CMAT @ O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK, November 23, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 4th, 2023  
CMAT

CMAT @ O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK, November 23, 2023

Dec 04, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Andy Von Pip
Irish country-pop singer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson – AKA CMAT - recently completed a headline tour of the UK in promotion of her latest album, Crazymad, for Me. Her live show is packed to the brim with theatrical, non-stop fun, replete with her witty, acerbic, and relatable pop bangers. Under The Radar’s photographer, Andy Von Pip caught her mesmerizing live show at the Ritz Ballroom in Manchester recently.




